Women’s Collective Strength Vital In Shaping A Self-Reliant India: Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Tells SHGs’ Members

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 28, 2023: The government of Tripura has reaffirmed its commitment to increasing women’s social participation and income generation, placing it at the forefront of its agenda. This pledge was echoed by the Transport, Tourism, and Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday in a meeting held at the Gitanjali Community Hall in Manikyanagar, Boxanagar.

Underlining the significant progress made since the government’s inception, Minister Chowdhury spoke passionately about the empowerment of women, especially through the promotion of self-reliance mindsets and the growth of self-help groups within the state. The meeting brought together women from various self-help groups operating under the three panchayats of Manikyanagar, Putia, and Bheluarchar, falling within the Boxanagar assembly constituency.

During the meeting, Minister Chowdhury engaged in open discussions with members of these self-reliant women’s groups. They deliberated on a range of topics, including existing challenges, future plans, and innovative work methods. Minister Chowdhury took the opportunity to applaud the remarkable contributions made by women-led self-help groups during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He commended their crucial role in distributing food to the less fortunate and raising public awareness.

Highlighting the government’s increased support, Minister Chowdhury revealed that the National Rural Livelihood Mission was now providing significantly more financial assistance to women compared to previous administrations. He also acknowledged the self-help groups’ integrity and their pivotal role in successfully repaying loans to banks in recent years.

Minister Chowdhury emphasized that, on the occasion of India’s 75th year of independence, it was imperative to set ambitious new goals fueled by fresh energy. He stressed the pivotal role played by the collective strength of mothers and sisters in advancing their communities. Both the central and state governments are actively working to create an enabling environment that encourages women’s involvement in rural development.

Recognizing the potential of women-led self-help groups in agriculture and agro-based industries, a special fund has been established to support their engagement in various agricultural activities. Minister Chowdhury further highlighted that essential amenities, including housing, sanitation facilities, electricity, water, and cooking gas, were now readily accessible to women in Tripura.

The government is also committed to providing education, healthcare, nutrition, and vaccinations tailored to the specific needs of women. This holistic approach aims to not only elevate the status of women but also boost their confidence.

In his closing remarks, Minister Chowdhury emphasized that the success of a self-reliant India rested in the hands of these self-reliant groups, as they played a pivotal role in raising awareness among rural populations. He encouraged the women from various self-help groups present at the meeting to explore ways they can continue to serve their communities with their distinct service-oriented mindset.