Assam Rifles & Tripura Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 2.25 Crore; Three Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2023: In a collaborative effort between Assam Rifles, operating under the aegis of HQ IGAR (East), and the Kumarghat Police Station, a significant drug seizure took place on Tuesday last.

Acting on credible information regarding drug trafficking, a joint operation was launched, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals and the confiscation of 558 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 2.25 crore.

The operation, carried out in the general area of Kumarghat in Unakoti District, Tripura, was a response to ongoing concerns about the illicit drug trade in the region.

Following the successful operation, the three suspects and the seized contraband were handed over to Kumarghat Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This operation represents a commendable effort by law enforcement agencies to combat the drug menace in the region, sending a strong message against illegal narcotics activities.