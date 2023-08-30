Tripura: Lover’s Secret Marriage Leads Girl To Commit Suicide

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2023: A 20-year-old girl named Remika Tripura allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday after her lover married another girl without informing her. The family of the deceased girl has lodged a complaint against the accused lover, Dulal Tripura with Tripura’s Manubazar police station under southern district.

According to the police, Remika Tripura, a resident of Kala Tepa area, was in a romantic relationship with Dulal Tripura, a college student of Sikram Tamang Para, for the past four years. Both the families were aware of their affair and had no objection to it. However, a few days ago, Dulal Tripura secretly married another girl and did not inform Remika Tripura about it.

When Remika Tripura came to know about Dulal Tripura’s marriage, she was shocked and depressed. She decided to end her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room. Her family members found her body around 3 PM on Wednesday and informed the police.

The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against Dulal Tripura and are investigating the matter. The police have also sent the body of Remika Tripura for post-mortem examination. The family of the deceased girl has demanded justice and strict action against the accused lover.