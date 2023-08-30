Tripura: Six Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended Near India-Bangladesh Border At Sabroom

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 30, 2023: In a significant development, authorities at the Sabroom Police Station acted swiftly on Wednesday following secret information regarding the presence of multiple Bangladeshi nationals within the vicinity of a small tea garden area in Sabroom, situated near the India-Bangladesh border.

Upon receiving this intelligence, Sub-Inspector Dhruba Majumdar of the Sabroom Police Station, along with a team of undercover police personnel, initiated a covert operation to apprehend the suspected individuals. Acting on their instincts and in a bid to avoid detection, the suspects attempted to evade the approaching officers. A dramatic pursuit ensued as the police chased the individuals deep into the tea garden.

After an extensive chase, law enforcement successfully detained six Bangladeshi youths, whom they later identified as residents of Chittagong, Bangladesh. These individuals were promptly transported to the Sabroom police station for further investigation.

Authorities have confirmed that the ongoing inquiry seeks to determine the motives behind these individuals’ border crossing and their subsequent entry into India. The incident has raised concerns about the adequacy of border security measures in the Sabroom sub-division, particularly pertaining to the vigilance of the 109th and 96th Border Security Force (BSF) battalions.

Citizens and local residents are now questioning the effectiveness of border security operations in preventing illegal border crossings, highlighting the need for increased scrutiny and enhanced border control measures along the India-Bangladesh border.

The Sabroom Police Station continues to address issues related to the presence of Bangladeshi nationals in the region, and this recent incident has ignited a debate on the overall security situation along the border.