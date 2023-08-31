Tripura: Five Drug Peddlers Booked At Dharmanagar ISBT

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 31, 2023: In a joint effort with the administration, the common people of Tripura’s Dharmanagar under northern district have been vigilant in catching drug peddlers and handing them over to the police.

On Thursday morning, five people, three men and two women, were spotted at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and suspected to be disguised as employees. Upon searching them, the public found three packets of dry cannabis weighing 12 kg.

The five arrested are from Assam and have been identified as Usman Ali (27), Sahadul Ali (45), Sadek Ali (20), Salema Khatun (31) and Fatima Begum (23). They were detained by the public at the ISBT and later handed over to the Dharmanagar police station.

The police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated an investigation. The public of Dharmanagar have expressed their determination to curb the menace of drug trafficking in the area.