Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

12 Localities To Face Disrupted Drinking Water Supply For Next 2 Days In Assam’s Guwahati City

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

As per a statement issued by Guwahati Municipal Board (GMC) on Thursday , the water supply will be disrupted from Friday to Saturday due to “modification and shifting of existing 450 mm diameter raw water pumping main pipeline from Panbazar water treatment plant to Sarania reservoir.”

Dipankar Kakoti, chief engineer of the water supply division of GMC, said , ” Less than one-third of the total consumers are there in these 12 localities. We are expecting that the water supply will resume by Sunday,”

However , around 70 per cent of around 3 lakh households depend on private water suppliers or bore wells for their daily needs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News