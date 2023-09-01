12 Localities To Face Disrupted Drinking Water Supply For Next 2 Days In Assam’s Guwahati City

NET Web Desk

As per a statement issued by Guwahati Municipal Board (GMC) on Thursday , the water supply will be disrupted from Friday to Saturday due to “modification and shifting of existing 450 mm diameter raw water pumping main pipeline from Panbazar water treatment plant to Sarania reservoir.”

Dipankar Kakoti, chief engineer of the water supply division of GMC, said , ” Less than one-third of the total consumers are there in these 12 localities. We are expecting that the water supply will resume by Sunday,”

However , around 70 per cent of around 3 lakh households depend on private water suppliers or bore wells for their daily needs.