150 Hospitalised In Assam’s Biswanath : Students Fell Ill After Consumption Of Anti-Filaria Tablets

NET Web Desk

During a mass drug administration programme , over 150 students fell ill and were hospitalised in Biswanath district on Thursday noon , after the consumption of anti – filaria tablets offered in the programme.

While most of the students were released by Thursday evening , about 40 were still under observation as reported.

Dr. Eliza Deka , Nodal officer for the Biswanath’s Programme said , “Many students complained of nausea and abdomen pain after consuming the two tablets given to each student. Some were brought to the hospital from their homes. It may be a case of mass hysteria”.

The hospitalised students were mainly from two schools Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed High School and Gowaltoli High School , as reported.

“I don’t think the medicine has side effects but there is scope to investigate the reasons behind the Biswanath incident,” said Assam NHM executive director Dr Manoj Choudhury.

Sources from the health department said that this scenerio was not seen in other schools .They also added that students’ empty stomach might be the trigger .

However , Some parents alleged that without a proper health status examination , minors were asked to consume the tablets which resulted in adverse effects .

Biswanath is one of the three districts in Assam selected for the programme under National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP).