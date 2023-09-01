Assam: Kamrup (M) Court Delivers 20-Year Sentence to Minor’s Assaulter

NET Web Desk

The convict identified as Md. Sahil Khan, alias Hussain, of the Noonmati area, has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 6 of the POCSO act, along with a Rs 20,000 fine, by an additional session judge-cum-special judge of the POCSO Act in Kamrup (M).

As per sources, a 12-year-old minor was sexually assaulted by Md Sahil Khan in Nizarapar, Noonmati, in 2017. In connection to this incident, a case (776/2017) was registered at Noonmati Police Station. SI Bipul Kalita, who is currently posted as Prosecution SI in Barpeta district, investigated the case.