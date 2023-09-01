Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Kamrup (M) Court Delivers 20-Year Sentence to Minor’s Assaulter

The convict identified as Md. Sahil Khan, alias Hussain, of the Noonmati area, has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 6 of the POCSO act, along with a Rs 20,000 fine, by an additional session judge-cum-special judge of the POCSO Act in Kamrup (M).

As per sources, a 12-year-old minor was sexually assaulted by Md Sahil Khan in Nizarapar, Noonmati, in 2017. In connection to this incident, a case (776/2017) was registered at Noonmati Police Station. SI Bipul Kalita, who is currently posted as Prosecution SI in Barpeta district, investigated the case.

