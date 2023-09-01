Assam’s Forensic Initiative: 7 Mobile Forensic Vans Unveiled By CM

NET Web Desk

In a significant step towards boosting forensic capabilities, Assam witnesses the inauguration of seven advanced ‘mobile forensic vans.’

These vehicles, designated for the Directorate of Forensic Science, were unveiled by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma at a ceremony held at the Assam Secretariat complex on Thursday.

The Chief Minister expressed confidently that these mobile forensic vans would play a pivotal role in enhancing the Assam Police’s ability to gather crucial forensic evidence.

During the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the potential impact of these vans on the state’s law enforcement efforts implying that it would undoubtedly lead to a substantial rise in conviction rates in the foreseeable future.

Equipped with the latest technology and an assembly of advanced tools, these mobile forensic vans are deemed to revolutionize the way crime scenes are handled, as informed.

Moreover, law enforcement agencies can now arrive promptly to collect critical evidence. This not only ensures that crucial evidence is collected efficiently but also guarantees its secure preservation, preventing any risk of contamination as informed by the sources.

“Adequate numbers of resource persons and forensic experts shall be allocated for each of these vans and a greater number of such mobile forensic vehicles shall be provided to the law enforcement agencies in the days to come,” the CM said.

Further, CM added that as many as 400 police personnel from the state police force are being trained at the Ahmedabad-based National Forensic Science University on forensic science, and the expertise they gain through this would prove immensely helpful in solving complex cases requiring the application of sophisticated forensic science techniques.