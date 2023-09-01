India-Bangladesh Rail Link From Agartala To Akhaura Launching At G20 Summit

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 01, 2023: A new rail link between India and Bangladesh, connecting Agartala in India and Akhaura in Bangladesh, will be virtually launched at the G20 Summit on September 9 or 10.

The rail link is a result of the joint efforts of both countries to establish a vital international connection. The project was executed by the Northeast Frontier Railways, with financial assistance from India. The project cost Rs 862.58 crore, out of which Rs 153.84 crore was allocated by the Railway Ministry.

The rail link is part of a larger plan to connect Bangladesh to Tripura in India, and is one of the 16 designated transit routes between the two countries.

The rail link will facilitate smooth cargo movement between the Chattogram and Mongla ports in Bangladesh and various states in India. The project is expected to enhance trade and living standards in the border areas.

A source from NF Railway said that the trial locomotive run on the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was successful and demonstrated the commitment of both countries to operationalize the rail link. The source also added that both the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh would be present at the inauguration ceremony.