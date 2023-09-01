Tripura: Agartala-Chittagong International Flight Services To Kick Off From September 17

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 01, 2023: Tripura is all set to join the international civil aviation map from September 17, when the first direct flight from Agartala to Chittagong, Bangladesh, will take off.

This is a historic milestone for the state, which has been eagerly waiting for this opportunity for a long time. The people of Tripura will now be able to travel to Chittagong, the second-largest city and a major port of Bangladesh, in less than an hour.

The flight service is a result of the efforts of the “double engine” government in Tripura, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shown his commitment to the development and prosperity of the state.

The Central Government has given a remarkable gift to the residents of Tripura on the eve of Durga Puja, a festive occasion that is celebrated with great fervor and joy in the state.

A government official said that the flight service is likely to begin from September 17, subject to clearance from the authorities of both countries.