Tripura CPIM Delegation Meets CEO, Demands Fair And Peaceful By-Elections On September 05

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 01, 2023: The CPIM, the only opposition party in the upcoming by-elections in Tripura, met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal on Friday evening and demanded a fair and peaceful conduct of the polls. The three-member delegation, led by CPIM state secretariat leader and MLA Jitendra Chowdhury, also included former Minister Manik Dey and another party leader.

The delegation expressed their concerns over the alleged irregularities and violence that marred the previous by-elections in the state, held a year ago. They claimed that the ruling party had influenced the police officials and created a farce of democracy in some areas. They urged the Election Commissioner to take strict action against any such attempts in the two by-election assembly constituencies, Boxanagar and Dhanpur, where the polls are scheduled for September 5.

The delegation also raised the issue of outsiders visiting the electoral areas and staying in guest houses, marriage houses and panchayat institutes in Sonamura and Bishramganj. They said that the Election Commissioner had been told to ensure that no one is allowed in the electoral area 48 hours before the polls, as per the rules. They also said that voters should be asked for proof before entering the polling station, which should be 200 meters away from the road. They said that international borders should be sealed 48 hours before the election, as people from across the border had threatened and terrorized the voters in the last assembly elections.

Jitendra Chowdhury said that the CEO had assured them that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure a fair and peaceful polling by talking to the administrative officers in charge of the two assembly constituencies. He said that the CPIM was hopeful of winning both the seats and giving a tough fight to the ruling party.