Tripura: TIPRA Motha Party Clarifies Its Stand On Boxanagar And Dhanpur By-Elections

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 01, 2023: Tripura’s ruling TIPRA Motha party in TTAADC officially clarified its stance regarding the upcoming by-elections in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies in Sepahijala district on Friday.

Opposition leader Animesh Debbarma addressed the media at Agartala Press Club, asserting that these by-elections do not hold paramount importance for the TIPRA Motha party, as their primary mission remains the pursuit of “Greater Tipraland.”

Debbarma categorically stated that there is no intention for the TIPRA Motha party to lend support to candidates representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies, as they are affiliated with the CPIM party. He emphasized that this stance would remain unchanged unless a coalition candidate were to enter the picture.

Furthermore, Debbarma made it clear that the TIPRA Motha party would leave the decision of voting for their preferred candidate in the hands of their activists and supporters hailing from the Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies. The party would not impose any directives regarding support for a specific party candidate.

The TIPRA Motha party’s standing in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur constituencies during the 2023 assembly elections was not that of a prominent contender. However, numerous allegations and accusations have been leveled against the party, ranging from being described as a “red head” to allegations of being a “BJP broker.” Yet, Debbarma highlighted that the real battle in these by-elections is between the CPIM and BJP.

Debbarma concluded by stating that by not fielding a candidate in the TIPRA Motha by-election, they aim to provide a strong response to the allegations made against the party. Present at the press conference were TIPRA Motha Party President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhwal, TIPRA Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma, as well as other party MLAs and leaders.

The TIPRA Motha party’s decision regarding these by-elections has now been officially communicated, shedding light on their strategic approach as they continue to work toward their larger vision of “Greater Tipraland.”