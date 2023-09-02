Major Drug Haul In Tripura: Police Intercept Heroin Valued At Rs 10 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 02, 2023: In a significant development following a successful operation targeting a burglary house, the North District Police achieved another major triumph at Damcherra Naka Point on Saturday. Law enforcement officials apprehended one individual and seized a dozen vehicles, along with a staggering Rs 10 crore worth of heroin.

Sources with knowledge of the operation revealed that the North District Police had been meticulously planning this operation since September 1. Deployed discreetly at Damcherra Naka Point, the police remained vigilant as part of a comprehensive state-level operation led by State Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. This operation, initiated on August 19, spanned from Churaibari to Sabroom, covering the entire state.

Under the leadership of OC Raju Bhowmik from Damcherra police station and the guidance of North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, law enforcement officers maintained a constant watch at Damcherra Naka Point since September 1.

The operation bore fruit on Saturday, September 2, at 10 o’clock in the morning, when a Bolero car arrived at the location. Acting in accordance with prior intelligence, the police conducted a thorough search of the vehicle. To their astonishment, they found a massive stash of one hundred kilograms of heroin. The street value of this contraband is estimated at around Rs 10 crore. Alongside the heroin, the police arrested Khalil Uddin, a resident of Karimganj district in Assam.

In addition to these significant seizures, the police have taken possession of several vehicles and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The case is being investigated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Another successful drive of @TripuraPolice under the #NeshamuktTripura campaign. Around 1.3 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crore has been seized at Damcherra during special Naka checking. Also, one person has been arrested & a vehicle seized in this connection. I appreciate the… pic.twitter.com/D3oxpDI6BG — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) September 2, 2023

Applauding the initiative, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in X (previously Twitter) shared his opinion “Another successful drive of @TripuraPolice under the #NeshamuktTripura campaign. Around 1.3 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crore has been seized at Damcherra during special Naka checking. Also, one person has been arrested & a vehicle seized in this connection. I appreciate the commitment of Tripura Police towards our goal of building drugs-free state.”

This operation marks a crucial milestone in the efforts of the North District Police to combat drug trafficking and maintain law and order in the region. Further developments in this case are expected as the investigation unfolds.