Nagaland Agriculture Department Launches First Agriculture Kisan Drone At Medziphema

NET Web Desk

Kohima, 2 September, 2023: Department of Agriculture, Nagaland launched first of its kind agriculture Kisan Drone at Integrated Extension Training Centre, Medziphema on Friday.

Speaking at the launch programme, Director of Agriculture, M Ben Yanthan said, the emergent use of drone technology in agriculture can help reduce time and increase the efficiencies of the farmers in the case of pesticide spraying, replacing labor-intensive and hazardous conventional methods, particularly in difficult areas such as hills and dense crops such as sugarcane, Precision Agriculture (SSCM ).

Yanthan said a drone for agriculture use is gaining immense popularity due to its precise collection of crops and field data while helping farmers stay ahead of any farming challenges. He said these drones for agriculture also help in reducing operational costs, improving crop quality and increasing yield.

Highlighting on Dhaksha Agriculture drones, JDA Sub-Mission Agricultural Mechanization Medovilie Ladu said, agriculture drone empowers the farmers to adapt to specific environments and make mindful choices accordingly and the gained data helps regulate crop health, crop ratment, crop scouting, and irrigation and carry out field soil analysis and crop damage assessments.

During the programme, demonstration of kisan drone was presented Thangaraj Smart Dhaksha Unmanned System Pvt. Ltd Chennai India.