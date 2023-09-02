Tripura Police Takes To The Skies: Drones To Target Cannabis Plantations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 02, 2023: In a strategic move to combat the proliferation of cannabis cultivation in challenging terrains, Tripura’s law enforcement is poised to integrate drone technology into their arsenal. Trained operators will soon oversee the deployment of advanced drones, equipped with wide-angle cameras, to identify and map cannabis plantations that predominantly thrive in the rugged, remote landscapes of the region.

South District Police using Drone Cameras at Reserve Forest area and suspicious places to locate canvas/ Ganja plantation @Tripura_Police pic.twitter.com/qUtMDGqvFx — SP South Tripura District (@SPSouth2) August 31, 2023

This initiative began as a pilot project, where select operators from the state police underwent comprehensive training in South Tripura district. Notably, the districts of Sabroom and Belonia, bordering regions susceptible to cross-border smuggling and cannabis farming, have been targeted for this surveillance operation. A senior official from the state police department confirmed the development.

The introduction of drones aims to minimize direct confrontations between security forces and local communities engaged in illegal cannabis cultivation. While cannabis cultivation remains prohibited, it has established itself as a significant source of employment in rural areas. Consequently, there is often resistance from locals to police and security forces entering these cannabis-rich zones to safeguard the parallel economic activities.

The utilization of drones will provide a tactical advantage to law enforcement by locating cannabis plantations deeply nestled within forests or on low-lying lands, where traditional police operations face formidable challenges. Armed with location and size data obtained from drones, police and security agencies can strategize operations effectively, using the coordinates furnished by the unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to sources within the police department, an extensive training program is in motion to equip a substantial number of officers with the technical expertise required to operate drones effectively. Several batches have already undergone training led by experts in the field. The comprehensive integration of drones for various purposes, including crime detection, crowd management, and maintaining law and order, is scheduled to commence in the upcoming year, as confirmed by a senior police officer.