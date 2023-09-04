In Search of Roots: Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2023 To Celebrate India’s Literary Heritage

NET Web Desk

Literary enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs are in for a treat as the Pragjyotispur Literature Festival (PLF) is gearing up to make its mark in Guwahati, starting from 29th September 2023 till 1st October 2023. This national-level literature festival to be organized by the Shankardev Education and Research Foundation (SERF), aims to position India as a literary and cultural epicentre as informed through a press release. District Library and the Axom Sahitya Sabha premises, Guwahati are the chosen venues.

Mr. Phanindra Kr. Debchaudhury, President of the working committee, and Mr. Bikram Kalita, General Secretary, unveiled the festival’s grand plans, in the first press conference held at Dispur Press Club Guwahati recently. PLF is scheduled to run from September 29th to October 1st, 2023, providing a platform for writers and poets from across the country to come together and share their works of art, informed the press release.

One of the headline announcements of the day was the introduction of the prestigious “Pragjyotishpur Literature Award”. This accolade will honour both established writers and promising newcomers, as stated.

Dr. Sudeshna Bhattacharya, Head of the Sanskrit Department at Guwahati University and Secretary of SERF, revealed the festival’s central theme: “In Search of Roots.” She emphasized the importance of educating the youth about India’s rich ancient heritage, culture, and literature; making PLF not only a celebration of words but also a platform for cultural reconnection.

Dr. Sarita Sharma, Vice President of the organizing committee, shared a diverse range of topics that will be in the spotlight during the festival. These include history, culture, translation, literature, nature, cinema, quizzes, and workshops, promising an exploration of India’s varied literary and cultural landscape.

In their closing remarks, both the President and the Secretary of the organizing committee extended a heartfelt invitation to all, urging cooperation and support to ensure the grand success of the Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2023. With its inspiring theme, a stellar line-up of literary luminaries, and a commitment to preserving India’s rich literary and cultural heritage, is set to be an event that leaves an important mark on the nation’s cultural scenario. Literary enthusiasts from all corners of India and beyond can look forward to a vibrant celebration of words, culture, and heritage in the heart of Guwahati.