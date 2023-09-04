Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Inspects Light House & Township Projects; Directs Officials To Expedite Works

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 04, 2023: Tripura’s Chief Minister, Professor Dr. Manik Saha, issued a firm directive on Monday, urging officials to accelerate construction efforts and ensure the timely completion of vital projects falling under the Light House Project and Township Projects, overseen by the Tripura Urban and Planning Development Authority (TUDA).

Today paid visits to Matangini Pritilata Auditorium, Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Govt Music College & Govt College of Art and Craft in Agartala & inspected the existing Infrastructure for renovation & development. pic.twitter.com/Cphw7XDku9 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) September 4, 2023

Dr. Saha embarked on an extensive tour of various project sites across Agartala, including the Matangini Pritilata Hall, Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Government Music and Art College, TUDA Township projects located in Kunjaban and Kaman Chowmuhani, the Multilevel car parking and commercial complex at Old Moto Stand, and the prestigious Light House Project at Akhaura Road.

During his inspection, Dr. Saha expressed his satisfaction with the progress achieved, particularly highlighting the Township projects under TUDA. He emphasized the importance of employing cutting-edge technology, especially considering Tripura’s classification in seismic zone 5.

Today inspected the construction sites of two Township Projects at Kunjaban & Kaman Chowmuhani. Interacted with the officials concerned on various matters & asked them to complete the projects within the stipulated time. pic.twitter.com/PFkS6CyHWg — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) September 4, 2023

“The Township projects are progressing satisfactorily. Flat bookings in Kaman Chowmuhani are nearing completion, and approximately 60% of the bookings in Kunjaban have already been made. The facilities being implemented here are comparable to those found in other developed cities,” Dr. Saha noted.

Dr. Saha also made a visit to the Matangini Pritilata Auditorium, where he identified areas in need of infrastructure improvements and issued immediate directives to address them.

Agartala Light House Project, one of six dream projects of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, is being constructed with modern technology. The Light House Project will have 1000 flats in seven blocks & it will fulfill aspirations of the Economic Weaker Section for housing. Today… pic.twitter.com/AUdAICak7o — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) September 4, 2023

“Subsequently, I inspected the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan and identified several issues requiring immediate repairs, and the necessary funds have already been allocated for this purpose,” he added.

Dr. Saha shared that the construction of the Multilevel car parking and commercial complex at the Old Moto Stand is on track and is expected to be completed within the next two years.

Addressing the progress of the Light House Project, a dream initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Saha highlighted notable advancements. He underscored his previous visits, where he had encountered challenges, but expressed his satisfaction with the current state of progress. He emphasized that the project will be completed in phases within the stipulated timeframe.

“To ensure the swift execution of the project, I visited today to instruct officials to expedite their efforts,” Dr. Saha stated confidently.

With these directives in place, Tripura continues its dedicated pursuit of urban development and infrastructure enhancement under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.