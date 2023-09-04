Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha To Discuss Visa Simplification With Centre For Bangladesh Travel

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 04, 2023: A delegation of journalists from Bangladesh, who visited Tripura, met the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on a courtesy call and discussed various issues related to the development and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Dr Saha briefed the delegation about the various initiatives taken by his government to improve the connectivity and infrastructure of the state. He also explained the HIRA model, a visionary concept by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which stands for Highways, I-ways, Railways and Airways, and how it has helped in boosting the progress of Tripura.

Dr Saha also spoke about his government’s resolve to eliminate the drug menace from the state and create a drug-free society. He expressed his desire to meet the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, to enhance the bilateral relations and partnership.

The delegation also visited the Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Udyan at Chottakhola in South Tripura, which is a memorial park dedicated to the 1971 Liberation War. They thanked the state government for this gesture of friendship and solidarity.

The delegation also suggested that the visa process for travel between Bangladesh and Tripura should be simplified to facilitate easier movement of people and goods. Dr Saha welcomed this proposal and assured that he would raise this issue with the central government.