Tripura: Unakoti Police Swift Action Recaptures Prisoner Within 17 Hours

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 04, 2023: In a display of commendable determination and coordinated efforts, the Unakoti District Police in Tripura successfully recaptured a remand prisoner, Asab Ali, who had escaped from police custody on Monday within 17 hours. The remarkable achievement highlights the dedication and professionalism of the law enforcement officers involved in the operation.

In a press communique, it has been informed that the Unakoti district police had arrested an accused by the name of Asab Ali who had fled from police remand on Sunday.

In the rarest of incidents, 1 AP escaped Kailashahar PS prison last night. With the prompt action & strict vigilance of SP a/w Addl.SP, SDPO, OC & other staff, the AP has been arrested within a very short span of time. SP Unakoti led raid in places to get the AP @Tripura_Police — Unakoti District Police (@SpUnakoti) September 4, 2023

It is to be mentioned that, the remanded accused person namely Asab Ali (43) of Laxmipur, ward no.06 under Kailashahar police station was at the police station’s lockup under lawful custody in case number 2022KLS072 dated November 24, 2022 under section 448, 326, 307, 34 IPC and added section 397 of IPC. On Sunday at around 5.20 PM, the remanded accused person had fled taking the plea of going to toilet.

Immediately, a search operation was conducted throughout the district which included the Additional SP of Unakoti district, SDPOs of Kailashahar and Kumarghat and all the OCs’ of police stations.

Based on the search operation and the joint effort of all concerned, the accused was caught on Monday at 10.30 AM. He was brought back to police custody and thorough interrogation was being done.

Based on the incident, two police personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty and one SPO was also dismissed from service and also an enquiry was started against the investigation officer of the case.

The Unakoti District Police’s dedication to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of the community is evident in their swift and successful response to this challenging situation. Their commitment to justice serves as a testament to their professionalism and unwavering resolve.

It may be mentioned here that the Unakoti district is having four sub-divisions and two blocks covering an area of 687 square kilometres.