75 Teachers To Be Awarded National Awards On Teacher’s Day

NET Web Desk

On the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day, on 5th September, the Government of India every year honours teachers who have delivered extraordinary dedication in their field.

This year the President of India will confer the awards at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi to 75 teachers which includes 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education and 12 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

As per sources, the Prime Minister will also interact with the awardees. Every awardee will receive a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

First Instituted in 1958, the guidelines of National Awards to Teachers were revised in 2018.