NET Web Desk

Due to the alarming rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River, the temporary suspension of ferry services was issued on 29th August 2023.

However, after a review of the current conditions of the river, the Inland Water Department (IWT) of Assam has officially announced the ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati to be resumed from 5th September 2023.

As per reports, Ferry services will be operational till 8:15 PM.