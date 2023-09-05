Assam Flood Update: Slowly Improving Situation

NET Web Desk

People of Assam see a ray of hope as the flood situation is slowly improving although the Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger level yet in the Dhubri district.

As of today, 20 revenue circles of these eight districts in the state viz Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, and Nagaon are affected by floods.

As per reports, as many as 79,060 people in 351 villages in the state are affected.

While Darrang leads as worst affected in terms of population (47,063), Golaghat follows next (27,837).

Mention must be made that six relief camps are operational in the State, three each in Bokakhat and Kaliabor.