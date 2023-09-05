Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: Rape Accused Get 10 Years Of RI; Justice After 22 Years

Posted in Featured, Meghalaya, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The session’s court of West Jaintia Hills has finally given the verdict and convicted Dri Phawa guilty of raping a minor in 2001 and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

As per sources, on May 26, 2001 victim’s mother, Kmen Sana filed an FIR alleging that Phawa, a resident of Myrjai village had raped her minor daughter.

The case was registered in Jowai Police Station before the officer in charge.

Later a case was registered at the Jowai Police Station under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Inspector W Vaichei further investigated the case and filed a charge sheet against the accused.

