Meghalaya: Rape Accused Get 10 Years Of RI; Justice After 22 Years

NET Web Desk

The session’s court of West Jaintia Hills has finally given the verdict and convicted Dri Phawa guilty of raping a minor in 2001 and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

As per sources, on May 26, 2001 victim’s mother, Kmen Sana filed an FIR alleging that Phawa, a resident of Myrjai village had raped her minor daughter.

The case was registered in Jowai Police Station before the officer in charge.

Later a case was registered at the Jowai Police Station under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Inspector W Vaichei further investigated the case and filed a charge sheet against the accused.