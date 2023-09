NET Web Desk

Three miscreants identified as Tamizzudin, Mustaqim Miya, and Afzal Ansari, based in Jharkhand are reported to be involved in many ATM-related frauds in multiple states. Barpeta Police successfully apprehended these three fraudsters from another state during an operation.

As per sources, the Guwahati Police Crime Branch took custody of the three fraudsters to continue investigations against them post the arrest.