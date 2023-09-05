Tripura: AAI Officials Meet Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury; Kailashahar Airport Set For Revival After 32 Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2023: In a significant development, the Tripura government has embarked on a mission to breathe new life into the long-abandoned Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district. After years of neglect, this strategic move aims to revitalize regional connectivity and boost the local economy.

The revival efforts kicked off on August 1 when State Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury visited the derelict Kailashahar Airport. During his visit, Minister Chowdhury engaged in extensive discussions with local Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and high-ranking officials. The primary agenda of these talks was charting a path for the airport’s reactivation.

On September 4, a high-level delegation from the Airport Authority of India, a body operating under the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India, descended upon the Kailashahar Airport. The delegation comprised operational experts and a technical team, totaling eleven representatives, including three from Delhi, three from Guwahati, and five from Agartala.

Today, following a courtesy call with Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, the delegation convened an essential meeting at the State Secretariat. The discussions encompassed various critical aspects related to air services, with a strong focus on the reopening of Kailashahar Airport.

Among the key figures present at this pivotal discussion were North-East Region Joint General Manager Debadulal Chowdhury, Joint General Manager (Civil) Tapas Kumar Dey, AGM (Civil) Headquarters Manoj Bharadwaj, Senior Manager CNS Divya Jyoti Pal, Chief Security Officer and Land In-charge Agartala SK Roy, Agartala Airport Director Kailash Chandra Meena, Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, and Commissioner Subrata Chowdhury of the state’s Transport department.

It is learned that Spice Jet and Alliance Air have expressed their eagerness to provide flight services from Kailashahar. However, due to the unavailability of suitable small aircraft from Spice Jet, Alliance Air’s smaller planes are slated to operate on this route, given the limitations of the Kailashahar airport to accommodate larger aircraft.

Sources reveal that the revival of the Kailashahar Airport will unfold in two phases. The initial phase will involve the rehabilitation of the existing runway to cater to small aircraft. In the subsequent phase, the Airport Authority of India envisions expanding the airport to construct a modern facility equipped with larger runways capable of accommodating large aircraft.

Officials from the Airport Authority of India are expected to make several more visits to Kailashahar as part of their commitment to overseeing the renovation and reopening of the existing airport. Today’s crucial meeting yielded positive discussions on a range of pertinent issues surrounding this ambitious project.

The revival of the Kailashahar Airport stands as a promising endeavor that could reinvigorate the region’s connectivity and economic prospects, marking a significant milestone in the state’s development agenda. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting journey toward reestablishing Kailashahar as a vital aviation hub.