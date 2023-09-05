Tripura By-Polls: Around 76 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM In Boxanagar & Dhanpur constituencies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2023: As the by-elections for the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura’s Sepahijala district continued on Tuesday, an impressive average voter turnout of approximately 76 percent was reported by election officials until 3 pm.

Polling commenced promptly at 7 am across 59 booths in the Dhanpur assembly constituency and 51 booths in Boxanagar. The voting window is set to close at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Visited various Polling Stations under 20-Boxanagar and 23-Dhanpur Constituencies and interacted with the voters who came to cast their vote and polling parties to ensure free and fair election.@SpokespersonECI @ECISVEEP @ceotripura pic.twitter.com/udruoJkmdc — DEO Sepahijala (@DEO_Sepahijala) September 5, 2023

District Magistrate Vishal Kumar provided an update on the polling percentages, revealing that the Dhanpur assembly seat recorded 74.69 percent voter turnout, while Boxanagar saw a turnout of 78.69 percent until 1 pm.

In a social media appeal, Tripura’s Chief Minister, Dr. Saha, encouraged the residents of both assembly constituencies to engage in the democratic process with enthusiasm and urged them to uphold the peaceful and orderly election traditions set during the 2023 assembly elections in Tripura.

The electoral battle in Boxanagar features BJP’s Tafajjal Hussain, who previously contested the last assembly election from the constituency, facing off against CPI(M) nominee Mizan Hussain. Notably, Boxanagar’s assembly segment boasts a significant minority voter base, comprising 66 percent of the total 43,087 electors. In the previous assembly elections held in February, the CPI(M) successfully defended the seat.

Meanwhile, the Dhanpur assembly constituency, once considered a stronghold of the Left, is witnessing a contest between the BJP’s Bindu Debnath and Kaushik Debnath of the CPI(M), with 50,346 eligible voters. The BJP secured victory in this seat for the first time during the assembly poll conducted seven months ago.

It is worth noting that the Congress and the TIPRA Motha decided not to field candidates in the two seats for the by-polls.

The Boxanagar constituency’s by-election was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of CPIM MLA Samsul Haque, while Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur prompted the by-election in that seat.

The counting of votes will take place on September 08 next.