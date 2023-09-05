Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Calls For Peaceful By-Elections; 21% Voting Turn Out Till 11 AM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2023: In a significant development, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has urged the citizens of Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies to follow the peaceful and orderly precedent set in the 2023 assembly elections during the ongoing by-elections.

As the by-elections continue in Tripura’s two constituencies under Sepahijala district, the voter turnout has reached over 21% as of 11 AM.

বক্সনগর এবং ধনপুর বিধানসভা কেন্দ্রের উপনির্বাচন ইতিমধ্যেই শুরু হয়ে গেছে। উৎসবের মেজাজে এই প্রক্রিয়ায় সামিল হয়ে নিজেদের গনতান্ত্রিক অধিকার প্রয়োগ করার জন্য এই দুই কেন্দ্রের গণদেবতাদের কাছে আমি আহ্বান রাখছি। শান্তি শৃঙ্খলা বজায় রেখে শান্তিপূর্ণ নির্বাচনের ক্ষেত্রে ত্রিপুরার… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) September 5, 2023

Taking to Facebook, CM Dr. Saha stated, “I appeal to the people of these two assemblies to participate in this process with a festive spirit and exercise their democratic rights. I also urge the people of both assembly constituencies to maintain the precedent set by the people of Tripura in the 2023 assembly elections by conducting peaceful and orderly elections in this by-election as well.”

Security measures are robust, ensuring the safety of voters and the smooth conduct of the by-elections. An 18.92% voter turnout was reported as of 9:00 AM.

Voting in these constituencies began at 7:00 AM and is scheduled to continue until 4:00 PM. Dr. Vishal Kumar, the Returning Officer for Sepahijala District, confirmed, “The election commenced at 7:00 AM this morning. As of now, there have been no reports of violence. We encountered EVM malfunctions in three locations, one in Dhanpur and two in Boxanagar, but these issues were promptly resolved. The polling process is proceeding peacefully, with an 18.92% voter turnout recorded until 9:00 AM.”

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office revealed that Boxanagar recorded an 18.97% voter turnout, while Dhanpur had an 18.71% turnout as of 9:00 AM.

A total of 59 booths within the Dhanpur Assembly constituency and 51 booths in Boxanagar are open for voting, with polling set to conclude at 4:00 PM. Stay tuned for further updates on this crucial by-election.