Tripura: Seven Arrested & Heroin Seized In Multiple Raids At Kumarghat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 05, 2023: In a meticulously planned operation driven by confidential intelligence, Inspector Sankar Saha, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kumarghat police station, spearheaded a joint effort with law enforcement officers on Tuesday at 11 AM. This simultaneous raid and search, conducted at three discreet locations within the Uttar Pabiachara area, fell under Kumarghat police station.

The operation involved a skilled team comprising Sub-Inspectors Kinkar Paul and Satyabaman Debbarma, Woman Sub-Inspector Bijoy Laxmi Debbarma, Assistant Sub-Inspector V. T. Darlong, and several staff of the police station. Acting on crucial leads, they embarked on this mission to combat illegal narcotics trafficking in the region.

In massive raid by Kumarghat PS,3 places were searched & 15 gms of heroine,15 mobile phones,1 car,3 bikes & Rs.60,100 were seized.07 APs were arrested immediately.Unakoti Dist Police is committed to eradicating any illegal activities in the district @Tripura_Police @CmoTripura pic.twitter.com/MZuHvERFbH — Unakoti District Police (@SpUnakoti) September 5, 2023

During the meticulously executed raid and search operation, the police team made a significant breakthrough by apprehending seven individuals believed to be deeply entrenched in the drug trade. In their possession, the officers found a substantial cache of illicit substances, including approximately 15 grams of heroin, a highly potent and dangerous narcotic. Additionally, the law enforcement team seized a sizable sum of cash amounting to Rs 60,100, suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug transactions.

Further highlighting the extent of their operation, the police confiscated an arsenal of evidence from the suspects. This included 15 mobile phones, believed to have been used for coordinating illicit activities, as well as three motorcycles and one Maruti Alto 800 car, all suspected to have been employed in the transportation and distribution of narcotics.

Crucially, it is worth noting that the entire process of the raid, search, and seizure was carried out meticulously, adhering scrupulously to all legal formalities prescribed by the NDPS Act. This adherence to legal protocol underscores the commitment of law enforcement to ensure that justice is served, and the rule of law is upheld.

In light of the successful operation, a specific case has been formally registered against all seven accused individuals. The case is documented under Kumarghat police station case number 2023/KGT/060, filed on September 5, 2023. The charges brought against the accused individuals encompass violations of sections 22(B), 25, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act, signifying the seriousness of the offenses alleged.

This major drug bust represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat the menace of narcotics trafficking in the Kumarghat region. Law enforcement authorities remain resolute in their commitment to conducting further investigations and ensuring that those responsible for drug-related crimes face the full force of the law.