Arunachal Pradesh: A High Altitude Adventure ‘Tawang Marathon” To Be Held On 1st October 2023

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Government are set to co-host the inaugural Tawang Marathon, scheduled for October 1, 2023.

It is a first for the region to host a marathon of such magnitude, marking a milestone.

As per sources, the primary aim of the Marathon is to boost tourism in the region by establishing Tawang as a destination for adventure sports and marathons.

The active participation of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and major Central Armed Police Forces like the ITBP and SSB is highly expected along with avid marathon enthusiasts from all corners of the country, according to sources.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Tawang’s average elevation of 10,000 feet above sea level, participants will be offered an extraordinary opportunity to engage in what is arguably one of the most demanding high-altitude runs in India.

Moreover, there will be multiple categories in the marathon, including the full Marathon and, Half-Marathon, as well as 10 km and 5 km races as per sources.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu showed his commitment by being the first individual to register for the event.