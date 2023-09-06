Arunachal Pradesh: RGU Scholar’s Paper On Bonded Labour Selected For Presentation At International Conference In Rome

NET Web Desk

Prem Taba, a research scholar from Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) mass communication department has been selected to present his paper at the 5th International Conference on the Future of Social Sciences and Humanities (FSHCONF) to be held from 20 to 22 October in Rome, Italy.

His Paper titled “Bonded Labour and the Puroiks of Arunachal Pradesh, India: A Historical, Socio-Economic, and Policy Analysis” had undergone rigorous double-blind peer review by the conference’s esteemed scientific committee, and then secured recognition.

Taba’s complete research paper would be featured in the conference proceedings, complete with a digital object identifier (DOI) for cross-reference as confirmed by the FSHCONF organising team.

Moreover, the paper is set to be published in various internationally recognised journals, including those indexed in the ISI, Scopus, Copernicus, Reuters, and other respected academic publications.