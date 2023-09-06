Assam: Dr Navanil Barua Cleared Of Charges In 2021 Dispur Hit-And-Run Case

NET Web Desk

The Kamrup district sessions judge found the allegations against Dr. Navanil Barua, senior doctor at GNRC Hospitals in Guwahati, to be false and baseless.

Dr Navanil Baruah was initially arrested by the Dispur police for allegedly protecting the accused model Rajkanya Baruah, who allegedly in an inebriated state, had struck nine labourers beneath an under-construction flyover on the night of October 1, 2021.

Dr. Baruah was accused of providing the model with a ‘fake’ medical report and admitting her to the ICU of the hospital, as per records.

Dispur police submitted a charge sheet in court following a hit-and-run incident in November 2021.

However, Initially, Dr. Barua denied knowing the model but their WhatsApp conversations contradicted his statement.

Moreover, Rajkanya had threatened to commit suicide in the hospital if he did not admit her to the ICU, Dr Barua had claimed.

The case took a huge turn when Rajkanya Baruah was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) but surprisingly she was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court in March 2022.

The initial allegations and the evidence presented by the Dispur police however questions the acquittal of Dr. Navanil Barua.