Assam: State Zoo To Be Renovated Soon, Authorities Confirm

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, Guwahati, is moving towards the renovation of its infrastructure ensuring the improvement of tourist amenities and the well-being of captive animals.

As per officials, Authorities are to create new enclosures to accommodate newer inmates in the facility and revamp the existing ones for the benefit of those already being accommodated in the zoo.

Moreover, a veterinary facility is to be introduced on the campus for the treatment of any infected or injured animal as well as for the rehabilitation of animals involved in human-animal conflicts in the region.

Also, the welfare of the people working at the facility will be looked after, officials said.

As reported, A new auditorium will be created on the premises for the convenience of the people visiting the zoo and also will serve as a venue for organising events that spread awareness as well as special talks and other events by experts in different fields.

To dismiss the parking problem, a modern parking infrastructure is to be created on the premises of the zoo.

To increase the green cover of trees in the city, a new park to be created on the campus that will also help in disseminating information regarding the local plants and trees in the region.