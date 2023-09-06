Manipur: CM Confirms Reopening Of Colleges In The State From September 6

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Monday confirmed the reopening of colleges in the state from September 6, reassuring education is a priority for the government.

CM Biren sharing on social media said, “Pleased to share that over the past month, school attendance for students from classes 1 to 12 has surged to an impressive 90 percent as we gradually get back to normalcy. The state government is committed to always keeping education a priority, despite the hard times we have endured over the last few months. Additionally, colleges are set to reopen on September 6th. Let’s continue to prioritize learning and safety for all!”

“Unlike in the past, Manipur is witnessing an ‘unprecedented’ situation currently due to the ethnic clashes owing to the fact that both communities have a large number of weapons, putting the state in the spot like never before,” said Lt. Gen. PC Nair, DG Assam Rifles.