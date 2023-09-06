Nagaland: Fogging Drive Against Dengue Carried Out In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Dimapur Urban Council Chairmen Federation (DUCCF), considering the rise in dengue cases in Dimapur carried out a fogging programme on Tuesday, assisted by advisor of Tribal Affairs and Election Department, H Tovihoto Ayemi.

DUCCF president Zasivikho Zakiesato informed about the commencement of the drive at Lake View colony covering 98 colonies within 23 municipal wards of Dimapur district.

Zakiesato further added,” The fogging will be initiated to control the outbreak of dengue as the district reported more than 1300 dengue cases”.

Moreover, He requested the denizens of Dimapur under DMC to maintain cleanliness and avoid stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding.

He expressed happiness over Tovihoto Ayemi for his support.