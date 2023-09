NET Web Desk

As per sources, The 23-year-old sprinter Hima Das has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) considering three whereabouts failures in 12 months.

She will be facing a two-year ban which might get reduced to a year.

Owing to a hamstring injury, Hima, who had won three medals in the previous edition of the Asian Games, was left out of India’s 634-member contingent this year.