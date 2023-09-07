Assam Prepares To Script 3 New Guinness World Records on September 9: Amrit Brikshya Andolan

NET Web Desk

Assam, 6 Sept: On September 9, under the banner of Amrit Brikshya Andolan, the State Government is set to create three new Guinness World Records while breaking six existing Guinness World Records in different categories.

As per reports, the three new records that the state is set to make are :

1. The largest line or spiral of saplings,

2. The most pledges taken to plant trees and protect them

3. The largest nature conservation lesson in online mode.

Also, the six existing records that the state can break are :

1. The largest number of seedlings distributed in one day at one venue;

2 The most trees planted by a team in 24 hours;

3. The most trees planted in one hour;

4. The largest planted tree mosaic;

5. The most trees planted by a team of 100 in an hour;

6. The largest photo album of people planting trees.

Throwing light on the details of Amrit Brikshya Andolan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We have set the target of planting one crore saplings on September 9. After studying the records of the Guinness Book of World Records on massive plantations, we have found that we can script three records and break six existing world records. The staff members of the Guinness Book of World Records have already arrived in Guwahati. Already, 47.34 lakh people have registered their names on the government portal, expressing their desire to plant saplings on September 9. We have procured 20 per cent of the saplings from the State Environment and Forest Department and the remaining 80 per cent from outside. The total cost of the commercial tree plantation movement will be Rs. 47 crore. The plantation of all these saplings will be on private lands, not public lands. Every person planting a sapling will get Rs 100 on the day of the plantation and Rs 200 for maintenance of the sapling after three years. The objective of the movement is to increase the green cover, besides reviving the moribund wood-based industries in the state.”

Adding further, the CM said that the largest number of 10 lakh saplings will be planted in the Udalguri district.

As reported, one crore saplings will be brought and kept at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati on September 9, from which the government will distribute the saplings among the people who have registered their names online.