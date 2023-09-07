Meghalaya: Lack Of Basic Facilities At Nongpoh Civil Hospital Perturbs Khasi Students’ Union

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, Sept 6: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Nongpoh Circle expressed their displeasure over the pathetic condition and lack of basic facilities required for patient care and well-being of staff at Civil Hospital, Nongpoh.

As per sources, the KSU brought to notice multiple issues hindering the hospital’s functionality in a meeting with the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the absence of a generator to provide electricity during frequent power disruptions in Nongpoh, which not only affects the hospital but also impacts heavily the entire community was brought to notice by the President of KSU Nongpoh Circle John Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh mentions that due to the absence of a backup generator, the hospital is left in darkness during power cuts.

Moreover, the union also mentioned not receiving any funds for purchasing fuel that the hospital’s existing defective generator requires to operate.

Other issues in this regard such as shortage of doctors, inadequate housing facilities for medical staff, and a scarcity of water supply within the hospital premises were also discussed.

However, Lyngdoh showed concern over the issues and criticised the government’s failure to take responsibility for ensuring that these facilities are in place.

The KSU lastly appealed to the Government to look into the issues urgently and allocate all the requirements to the Civil Hospital at Nongpoh for better patient care and to provide suitable working conditions for the staff.