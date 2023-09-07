Nagaland: Devastating Storm Lashes Chumoukedima

NET Web Desk

Nagaland, Sept 6: Chümoukedima and neighbouring areas on Wednesday saw a heavy storm, damaging houses at several places besides uprooting trees and electric poles.

As per sources, there were no reports of any casualty or injury, fortunately.

However, IMD issued a weather alert for the North Eastern region saying that light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely to occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura on September 8 and 9.