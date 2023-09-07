Tripura Bru IDPs’ Plea To Election Commission Ahead Of Mizoram Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 07, 2023: In a significant development, the Bru Internally Displaced People (IDPs) have formally approached the Chief Election Commission of India, urging for the inclusion of Bru voters on Mizoram’s electoral roll.

This appeal arises from their omission during the population census conducted by Tripura. This request holds particular relevance as the upcoming General Assembly Election in Mizoram is scheduled for November 2023.

In a letter addressed to Sushil Chandra, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Bruno Msha, General Secretary of the Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum, highlighted the petition submitted by the Young Mizo Association (YMA) to Mr. Madhup Vyas, IAS, Chief Electoral Officer of Mizoram. The YMA has called for the removal of Bru IDPs from Mizoram’s existing Electoral Roll by June 15, 2023.

Msha emphasized that the Election Department is diligently working on this matter and will ensure the removal of all Bru IDP names before the forthcoming general assembly election in Mizoram, slated for November 2023.

Notably, a significant number of Bru IDPs remain unregistered in the Electoral Roll of Tripura, despite the Quadripartite Agreement signed on January 16, 2020. Additionally, approximately 478 families were excluded during the population census conducted by the Government of Tripura in June-August 2020, even though they possess population census slips from Mizoram’s 2016 and 2019 census, he added.

Msha underlined the uncertainty surrounding the Bru IDPs’ resettlement, with the 2020 Quadrilateral Agreement offering the option to repatriate to Mizoram, as per the agreement of July 3, 2018.

He earnestly implored the Chief Election Commissioner to retain the names of Bru IDPs on Mizoram’s Electoral Rolls until the impending general assembly election in November, emphasizing the significance and mandatory nature of exercising their universal adult franchise as Indian citizens.