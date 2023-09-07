Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Commends Spiritual Values, Echoes Narendra Modi’s Dedication To Service

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 07, 2023: In a spiritually charged ceremony held on Thursday, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha underscored the deep-rooted connection between spirituality and Indian culture, emphasizing its role in nurturing a harmonious and healthy mind.

The occasion marked the inauguration of a blood donation camp and the foundation-laying ceremony of the Dakshineswar Kalimandir in Guru Gorakhnath Ashram at Uttambhakta Chaumuhani under Bishalgarh subdivision.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dr Saha highlighted the belief that spirituality has been an integral part of India’s heritage, guiding the path to societal well-being. He asserted that it is through spiritual awareness that individuals can achieve inner peace and contribute to the welfare of society.

Chief Minister Saha expressed his conviction that divinity resides within every human being and that serving humanity is the means to connect with the divine. He drew a parallel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s commitment to spiritual principles and his dedication to serving the people of the nation.

The Chief Minister also recognized the rich cultural traditions of the state, emphasizing the significance of Janmashtami, which was being celebrated with devotion, rituals, and prayers on the same day.

During the event, Chief Minister commended the act of blood donation as a noble contribution to human welfare, emphasizing its irreplaceable role in humanitarian efforts. He interacted with blood donors, providing words of encouragement and gratitude.

Chief Minister Saha paid homage at the Guru Gorakhnath Ashram and participated in a sacred yajna, extending his best wishes to the people of the state.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Supriya Das Datta, MLA Antara Sarkar Deb, Social Worker Rajib Bhattacharjee, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, TRTC Chairman Abhijit Deb, Social Worker Gouranga Bhowmik, and others. Ashram President Mohanta Yogi Rathos Nath delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for the spiritually enriching gathering.