Tripura: Kanchenjunga Express Extends Reach To Sabroom, Enhancing Long-Distance Rail Connectivity

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 07, 2023: In a significant development for the state of Tripura, the Railway Board has given its nod for the extension of the Kanchenjunga Express to Sabroom in South Tripura district. This extension, spanning approximately 110 kilometers from Agartala Railway Station, marks a major stride in the expansion of long-distance train services within the region.

The Kanchenjunga Express currently operates a four-day-a-week service along the Agartala to Sealdah route, catering to passengers in both directions. With the Railway Board’s approval, this popular train will now be extended to Sabroom, with a noteworthy stop at Udaipur en route to Agartala, further broadening its reach.

Sabyasachi Dey, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Frontier Railway, confirmed that the Kanchenjunga Express will commence its service from Sabroom in the near future. As per Rail News reports, the train is scheduled to depart from Sabroom for Sealdah every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6:20 AM. It will make a brief stop at Udaipur station at 7:12 AM before continuing its journey at 7:14 AM. The train’s departure time from Agartala station to Sealdah remains unchanged at 8:15 AM, with commercial stops at all remaining stations along the route remaining unaffected.

This extension of the Kanchenjunga Express to Sabroom is poised to offer greater convenience and connectivity to the residents of Tripura, making long-distance rail travel more accessible and efficient for passengers traveling to and from the region.