Tripura: Major Narcotics Seizure Worth Rs 5 Lakh In Agartala City’s Peripheries

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 7, 2023: In a coordinated operation based on a tip-off, the state police, in collaboration with BSF personnel, successfully seized a significant cache of narcotics with an estimated street value of approximately Rs 5 lakh. This operation took place at Madhya Charipara area, in the peripheries of Agartala city during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking to the media at the scene of the raid, Dr. Kiran Kumar, the Superintendent of Police for West Tripura district, revealed that the operation was carried out jointly by Amtali police station and BSF personnel from BOP No.42 at Nischintapur. The operation yielded the discovery of cash, heroin, yaba tablets, and empty vials at Milan Mia’s residence in Madhya Charipara.

In addition to Superintendent Dr. Kumar, the operation was executed by officers from Amtali police station, including SDPO Ashish Dasgupta and OC Ranjit Debnath, along with several other dedicated police personnel.

The confiscated narcotics and cash include a haul of 62 grams of heroin, a staggering 900 Yaba tablets, 5000 empty vials, and Rs 5,000 in cash.

This successful operation marks another crucial step in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the region. Law enforcement agencies continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the community by cracking down on illegal narcotics activities.