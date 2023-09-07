Tripura: Nischintapur Railway Station Gains Land Customs Status, Strengthening India-Bangladesh Economic Ties

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 07, 2023: In a significant development, the Government of India has officially declared Nischintapur Railway Station as a Land Customs Station (LCS), marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance trade connectivity between India and Bangladesh. This railway station is a crucial link connecting Tripura’s Agartala Railway Station and Akhaura Railway Station in Bangladesh.

Currently, Tripura boasts eight notified Land Customs Stations, including Agartala, Srimantapur, Muhurighat, Khowaighat, Dhalaighat, Manughat, Old Ragnabazar, and Sabroom. It’s important to note that Dhalaighat LCS is operational solely for immigration purposes, while Sabroom LCS is yet to become operational. Furthermore, the Agartala LCS has undergone an upgrade to an Integrated Check Post and is now managed by the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI).

Tripura’s Tourism and Transport Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, took to Facebook to announce this significant milestone on September 06 last. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnab, and Tripura’s Chief Minister, Professor (Dr) Manik Saha, for their support in advancing the Agartala-Akhaura rail link through Bangladesh.

A recent successful trial run of a gang car along the Akhaura-Nischintapur track, a crucial section of the Akhaura-Agartala railway line, marked a substantial achievement in the project’s development. The ongoing construction of this rail link, which is an integral part of the broader initiative aimed at connecting Bangladesh to India’s Tripura, has received a financial allocation of Rs 153.84 crore from the Railway Ministry, out of the total project cost of Rs 862.58 crore.

This railway link’s inclusion within the framework of 16 designated transit routes holds immense significance, as it facilitates seamless cargo transportation between the Chattogram and Mongla ports in Bangladesh and multiple states in India. This development is poised to stimulate trade and elevate living standards in the bordering regions, heralding a new era of connectivity and economic growth.