Alleged Police Brutality Rocks Tripura; Driver Hospitalized

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 08, 2023: In a shocking incident on Friday, a police constable was alleged to have brutally assaulted a driver, identified as Tapas Shukla Das, after he refused to pay a bribe of Rs 5,000 at the Belfang checkpoint in Khowai. The victim sustained a serious head injury and was subsequently transferred to GB Hospital from Khowai District Hospital for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Tapas Das was traveling from Khowai to Agartala when he was pulled over by the police at the Belfang check post, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Baijal Bari Police Outpost under Khowai police station. During a routine vehicle check, Police Constable Rajib Debnath discovered the cap of a liquor bottle inside Das’s car. Debnath then demanded a fine of Rs 5,000 from Das, who vehemently refused to comply. This refusal led to a heated altercation between the two, ultimately culminating in Rajib Debnath striking Tapas Das with his baton.

The incident has sparked outrage among local drivers and residents who, in protest, gathered around the Khowai police station demanding the immediate arrest of the alleged corrupt police officer. They also accused the police of routinely harassing and extorting money from motorists in the lead-up to the Durga Puja festival. Some have expressed disillusionment, claiming that certain members of the police force continue unethical practices despite government claims of promoting good governance.

As of now, neither the District Superintendent of Police nor the Sub-Divisional Police Officer has issued any official comments regarding the incident. Surprisingly, the police have yet to file a case against Rajib Debnath or Tapas Das. Tapas Das remains in critical condition due to his head injury.

The incident has ignited concerns over police misconduct and bribery within the region, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the matter and accountability for those involved.