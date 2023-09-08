Arunachal Student Beaten In Delhi, Another Victim Of Racial Attack

NET Web Desk

A Class 12 student at the CSKM Public School, Chatterpur, South Delhi, Hongmay Ngemu from Arunachal, was beaten by a bystander without any provocation.

As per sources, the incident came to light when a video clip went viral where accused Neelu Pradhan knocked down Ngemu and continuously beat him without any provocation.

Reportedly the incident took place on 25 August in Kharak Rewada village in south Delhi, when Ngemu and his friend Edwin were roaming in the village during the school’s game hour.

A native of Changlang district, Ngemu as per sources sustained grievous injuries on his head, leg and arm, and had several stitches on his head.

Ngemu’s elder sister said, “I came to know about the incident on 26 August. When we went to the Maidan Garhi police station, we were told that the case could not be registered without a medical examination (of the victim)”.

She added, “The medical authority at AIIMS refused to do MLC, stating that we should come with police since the matter was a police case.”

However, 11 days after the incident, the Maidan Garhi police station registered the FIR (u/s 308/34 IPC).

Accused Neelu Pradhan and his friend Azar Khan uploaded video clips of Pradhan mercilessly beating up the 19-year-old Ngemu to their Instagram account, but they later deactivated their account.

As per sources, a complaint from the principal of the CSKM Public School regarding the beating of Ngemu by the two goons was received at the Maidan Garhi police station on 29 August.

“The principal and the family members of the victim were asked to get a medical examination done, but they refused to do it,” the police claimed and added that the “DD entry was lodged but the complaint was kept pending.”

As per information, the Joint Commissioner of Police of the Special Police Unit for North-East Region, PN Khrimey on Thursday visited CSKM School and interacted with the victim and recorded his statement.

However, the culprit is yet to be arrested.