“My State Emerged As An Island Of Peace, Providing Shelter To The Homeless” : Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

NET Web Desk

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in certain parts of the northeast region and around it, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that his state emerged as an island of peace.

During the General Conference of the Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) on Thursday, he said

“The distressed people from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur took shelter in the state and are now living peacefully with happiness. Mizo society is offering their all-out support to those who sought refuge in the state”.

CM further added that the insurgency-ridden neighbouring states often gave examples of lasting peace in Mizoram and sought assistance to establish peace in their states. Around 35,000 Myanmar nationals, including children and women, have taken shelter in Mizoram since February 2021, after the Myanmar military, following a coup, took over the governance there.

Moreover, amongst others,around 13,000 internally displaced people from ethnic violence-hit Manipur also took shelter in Mizoram.