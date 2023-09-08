Tripura: Double Engine Government Propels BJP To Victory In Dhanpur & Boxanagar, Says CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 08, 2023: Following the announcement of the election results in the Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha declared a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the development initiatives championed by the double engine government.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha attributed the BJP’s success to its commitment to delivering progress for all citizens, transcending religious and communal boundaries. “Development has no religion, no community; development is for everyone,” he emphasized.

With a decisive win in both constituencies, Chief Minister Saha credited BJP officials, leaders, activists, and supporters for effectively conveying the message of inclusive development to the people of Dhanpur and Boxanagar. He highlighted that the people’s trust in the party’s vision was evident through these victories, underlining the effectiveness of the double engine government’s initiatives.

Notably, Chief Minister Saha celebrated the margin of victory in Boxanagar, highlighting the faith shown by the Muslim section in the BJP. He praised state-level BJP leaders for their efforts in the campaign, citing widespread support from the local community.

In a significant development, Chief Minister Saha asserted that the Indian National Congress had lost its foothold in the Sonamura sub-division, with the veteran Congress leader Billal Mia having joined the BJP, along with a significant number of Congress workers and supporters in the area.

While not mentioning the CPM by name, the Chief Minister indirectly criticized the previous government’s efforts in Boxanagar, asserting that there had been substantial development in both Dhanpur and Boxanagar under the BJP’s leadership.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha confidently declared that the BJP would replicate its success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, asserting that the BJP would prevail across the country without the need for any alliances.

Present at the press conference were BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, former deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, and other prominent party members. BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee presented a wreath to Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha to commemorate the significant by-election victories, reciprocated by the Chief Minister’s gesture of congratulating Bhattacharjee for his triumph in Dhanpur and Boxanagar by-elections.

The results of these by-elections have sent a clear message that the BJP’s developmental agenda has resonated with the electorate, bolstering the party’s prospects in the region and beyond.