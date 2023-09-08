Tripura: Former TIPRA Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman Criticizes CPIM’s Election Tactics & Calls for Resilience

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 08, 2023: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, the prominent royal scion and former chairman of Tripura’s ruling TIPRA Motha Party in TTAADC, has taken a critical stance against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), accusing them of abandoning their workers and supporters in times of electoral adversity.

Taking his concerns to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Debbarman voiced his grievances. He asserted, “We faced rigging during the ADC election. I was personally attacked in Mohanpur, but Tipra did not back down. The result: we won.”

Debbarman also drew parallels with past experiences, stating, “When I was the Congress president in 2019, we were attacked, but we did not back out. We put polling agents in place, and as a result, our share rose from 1 percent to 27%.”

Highlighting the importance of resilience, he pointed out, “Last year, Sudip won the by-election despite immense pressure. Even the Trinamool Congress (TMC) fought hard and achieved a respectable margin in the Agartala Municipal Election.”

Debbarman questioned the commitment of political parties, stating, “So victory, fear, and strength lie in the mind; complaining won’t help. Giving up before the last over is bowled shows how much you care about your workers. What has become of a party that ruled Tripura for 25 years?”

He further challenged the integrity of parties, asking, “If a party does not have the courage to fight for the people, then why contest and then back out at the last moment, leaving their own loyal workers to suffer? Tipra Motha has withstood the pressure of being a party that has spoken up for the rights of indigenous people. Can we be falsely blamed for accepting 300 crores now from these people?”

Debbarman concluded with a poignant remark, saying, “Who gave up, and which party still continues to stand up for our survival and existence? But no one will answer this because we, the native people, are considered ‘Junglee’ by many so-called intellectuals.”