Tripura: Son Faces Life Sentence For Raping His Own Mother

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 08, 2023: In a shocking and heinous crime that transpired in the Takarjala area of Tripura, a son was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bishalgarh Sessions Judge Court on Friday evening for sexually assaulting his own mother.

The horrifying incident took place on May 2, 2022, when Ajay Debbarma, the accused, committed the unspeakable act against his mother within the confines of their home. On May 5, 2022, the mother bravely reported the incident, filing a rape case against her son at the Takarjala police station, identified by the case number ST type 1/19/2022.

Following the report, law enforcement swiftly apprehended Debbarma, placing him in custody pending legal proceedings. An exhaustive investigation was undertaken, culminating in the presentation of compelling evidence and the testimonies of 20 witnesses before the court. In a landmark judgment, Additional Sessions Judge Bishal Gour deemed Debbarma guilty of rape under Section 376(2)(F) of the Indian Penal Code, subsequently sentencing him to life imprisonment. Additionally, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed upon him.

Government counsel Gautam Giri conveyed the court’s decision to the media, emphasizing the unprecedented and abhorrent nature of the crime, warranting severe consequences. He remarked that this case could potentially mark the first instance in the state’s history where a son committed such a vile act against his mother.

The local community welcomed the court’s verdict and firmly advocated against any leniency for Debbarma during his incarceration. They asserted that acts of such brutality must not find a place in society and should be met with the sternest of punishments.